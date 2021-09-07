Killer Burger to Open Fifth Portland Location

Killer Burger, a PDX burger brand, has announced the upcoming opening of a new location in its home town. The renowned “Best Burger in Portland”* restaurant will be opening its fifth Portland city location shortly in the Slabtown neighborhood at 1620 NW 23rd amid the popular eating, shopping and entertainment district. This will also be the brand’s 13th location across the region.

Situated in the trendy Slabtown neighborhood between Raleigh and Savier, the 2,300 square foot space is conveniently close to the intersection of I-405 and Route 30, as well as the Portland Streetcar, making it easily accessible to those in the metro area. Fans can expect a grand opening on Wednesday, September 8.

“Slabtown is one of the top neighborhoods for restaurants in Portland right now. It was important for us to add a location to this part of town and further cement the connection between Killer Burger and our hometown,” says TJ Southard, founder and CEO of Killer Burger. “I can’t wait to welcome customers to NW 23rd to sit down, relax and enjoy a burger and a beer.”

As with all Killer Burger locations, the NW 23rd restaurant will offer customers a mix of classic and original tastes on their menu. Each burger is carefully constructed for a unique flavor profile and exceptional eating experience. A variety of locally sourced craft beers and ciders are also available on tap to provide a refreshing complement to every meal.

In accordance with health guidelines, the new location will require employees and customers wear protective masks until further notice. The restaurant will follow strict cleaning protocols in accordance with state recommendations.

This marks the brand's 10th company-owned location. There are three franchised restaurants plus two non-traditional stores in Providence Park and Moda Center. A fourth franchised location will open in Idaho before year-end bringing the total store count to sixteen as Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond through strategic franchising.