Killer Burger Opens in Hayden, Idaho

Killer Burger announced the momentous opening of its Hayden, Idaho, location. Renowned for serving the “Best Burger in Portland” because of an unmatched flavor profile driven by meticulously curated ingredients combined with culinary innovation, Killer Burger will be opening soon at Hayden’s popular Prairie Shopping Center, near the Albertsons and Rite Aid. The grand opening is slated for Monday, October 18.

Savvy entrepreneurial couple Wes and Coral Walterman are the experienced Killer Burger franchisee duo behind bringing the brand to North Idaho. They hold a special place in Killer Burger history as the first franchisees with the brand, opening the Happy Valley location just outside Portland. Now, they’re part of another momentous Killer Burger breakthrough, taking the brand eastward into a new, untapped region: the Inland Northwest.

“Killer Burger simply rises above all burger brands. There’s no other experience like it locally, and beyond. From the burgers, beers and fries to the backyard barbecue and rock n’ roll vibe, the concept stands alone,” says Wes Walterman, who grew up and went to junior high and high school in Coeur d’Alene and spent two years at North Idaho College. “Expanding our relationship with Killer Burger gives a great opportunity to come home and connect with our community. We are 100 percent confident that the brand will thrive here and develop the cult following it commands.”

Situated north, just minutes off Highway 90 and along Route 95, the restaurant is easily accessible from both nearby Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls and Spokane. Aside from high-performing non-traditional locations at Portland’s Moda Center and Providence Park, this will be the brand’s fourteenth full-scale location. In addition to adoring the brand’s vibrant setting and unrivaled burgers, guests appreciate the convenient service style, which includes rapid counter ordering and hassle-free tableside food drop-off. Plus, Killer Burger offers online ordering for pick-up and third-party app delivery options. The brand has also become a favorite for catering lunch at local businesses and during group events.

“This is a tentpole moment for us. Heading east into the Inland is such a fantastic growth move, especially when you consider the energy that is enveloping the Coeur d’Alene housing market and business community. It’s a very attractive area for us, and there’s nobody more than Wes and Coral that I trust to carry on the Killer Burger spirit in Hayden,” adds TJ Southard, founder and CEO of Killer Burger. “North Idaho has a special brand coming its way, it will change the dining scene forever.”

As with all Killer Burger locations, the Hayden restaurant will offer customers a mix of classic and original tastes on their menu. Each burger is carefully constructed for a unique flavor profile and exceptional eating experience. A variety of locally sourced craft beers and ciders are also available on tap to provide a refreshing complement to every meal.

The Killer Burger in Hayden will follow strict health guidelines as governed by the State of Idaho, which includes mandates and cleaning protocols.

Located at 85 W. Shopping Center in Hayden, the restaurant will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, contact Killer Burger in Hayden at (208) 719-8900.

In total, there are four franchised Killer Burger restaurants plus two non-traditional stores in Providence Park and Moda Center. The new Hayden location brings the total store count to sixteen as Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest and the Mountain West through strategic franchising.