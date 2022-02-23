Killer Burger Opens Latest Location in Vancouver, Washington

Killer Burger announced the opening of its newest location in Vancouver, Washington. Renowned for serving the “Best Burger in Portland," the innovative and passionate Killer Burger team has created unique profile spins on the traditional classics, such as the fan favorite Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon burger. The new Vancouver restaurant is located at 14321 NE Fourth Plain Boulevard in the Evergreen Crossing shopping center.

Nate Barile is the franchisee bringing the popular Portland burger brand to the Orchards area. This is Barile’s second Killer Burger restaurant, with his first being the Hazel Dell Vancouver location which he has owned since 2020. With the strong and growing performance of his first store, Nate’s second Vancouver location builds on Killer Burger’s growing market position. Barile’s career with Killer Burger began in 2016 when he started as a general manager before becoming a training manager, then district manager and eventually a franchising coordinator. After building great relationships with the people of Killer Burger, he made the leap to ownership.

“When the opportunity to become a franchisee with Killer Burger arose, I knew it would be a great next step in my career and grow alongside the brand,” says Barile. “I believe in this brand and the top-notch food and leadership team take it to the next level. It’s exciting to know that even more Vancouver residents will get the chance to finally experience Killer Burger and become lifelong fans.”

Situated in the Orchards area within Evergreen Crossing shopping center off of Route 205, the burgers, beer and good times restaurant is easily accessible to those in the northeast Vancouver area. Aside from high-performing non-traditional locations at Portland’s Moda Center and Providence Park, this will be the brand’s sixteenth full-scale location. In addition to embracing the brand’s upbeat backyard vibe setting and unrivaled burgers, guests appreciate the convenient and hospitable service style, which includes rapid counter ordering and hassle-free tableside food drop-off. Plus, Killer Burger offers online ordering for pick-up and third-party app delivery options.

“Expanding with our existing operators such as Nate is key to building the strong foundation needed for Killer Burger to grow,” says John Dikos, CEO of Killer Burger. “We are excited to launch our third Vancouver location and continue to expand the brand with passionate franchisees, both existing and new.”

As with all Killer Burger locations, the Orchards restaurant will offer customers a mix of classic and original tastes on their menu. Each burger is carefully constructed for a unique flavor profile and exceptional eating experience. A variety of locally sourced craft beers and ciders are also available on tap to provide a refreshing complement to every meal.

The Killer Burger in Orchards will follow strict health guidelines as governed by the State of Washington, which includes mandates and cleaning protocols.