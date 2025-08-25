Killer Burger, the fast-growing better burger concept offering meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers, today announced the opening of its newest Oregon location in Bend with franchise partner Cascade KB. The new restaurant, located at 20789 NW Henry Ave, Suite #180, opened on August 18th and marks the third Killer Burger opening for the franchisee group, with broader expansion plans to bring 10 additional Killer Burger restaurants to Boise, Southern Idaho, and Northern Utah markets.

Following the success of Cascade KB’s first Killer Burger location in Salem, Oregon in April 2023, the busiest and highest grossing Killer Burger location, franchisee Dave Edwards and his team continue to demonstrate their commitment to the brand through strategic market expansion. The new Oregon location represents another milestone in the brand’s plans to expand its market presence across the Northwest.

“We’re proud to celebrate another successful opening with Dave Edwards and the Cascade KB team,” said Adam Sanders, CEO at Killer Burger. “Their proven track record of operational excellence continues to deliver the ultimate burger experience to our guests, and the trust we’ve established with Dave and his team exhibits the kind of strategic growth partnership we value as we scale into new territories. We look forward to helping his team further execute against their multi-unit deal agreement to expand into Idaho and Utah in the coming years.”

Dave Edwards and his team have deep restaurant industry expertise and are experienced restaurant franchisees, who in addition to their Killer Burger locations currently operate 25 Papa Johns stores. With this latest opening, the Cascade KB group is positioned to become one of Killer Burger’s largest franchise partners, set to operate locations across three states with a total of 13 locations.

“The exceptional success we’ve experienced with our two Killer Burger units has reinforced our confidence in the Killer Burger brand,” said Franchisee Dave Edwards. “Each opening has exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited to bring this unique burger experience to new markets across the Pacific Northwest. Our expansion into Idaho and the surrounding regions represents a natural next step in our growth strategy, and we appreciate the support we’ve received from the Killer Burger team.”

The brand’s plans for franchised expansion into Boise and Southern Idaho, as well as Northern Utah represents Killer Burger’s continued focus on strategic market development with proven franchisees who understand the brand’s commitment to quality and customer experience.