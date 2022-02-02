Killer Burger Plots Strategic Franchise Expansion for 2022

After a year of tactical and thoughtful planning to evolve the brand to the next level, Killer Burger is ready to bring its beloved burgers and beers to new fans across the country through strategic franchise expansion in 2022.

The celebrated Pacific Northwest brand enters 2022 with two new stores in Q1 from existing franchise partners. Much of the momentum is coming from the foundation that was formed throughout 2021.

Killer Burger will be opening a new franchise location in Portland’s suburban neighborhood of Lake Oswego, its second location in the southwest corner of the Portland market. Franchisee LaMichael James, the former University of Oregon football star and former NFL player who also owns the brand’s Beaverton location, will own and operate the restaurant.

The opening in Lake Oswego comes on the heels of a 2021 that added fuel to the brand’s bright future. This past year, Killer Burger invigorated its devout fan following with two openings in its home Portland market. Plus, it extended its reach to a historic new location in Hayden, Idaho, the brand’s store in the Inland Northwest. Part of multi-unit operator Wes Walterman’s Killer Burger portfolio, the new location is exceeding expectations and proving that first-time fans are craving more and that the high-performing franchise model fits perfectly into untapped regions.

“2021 was an important year for Killer Burger as we gear up to enter a new chapter for the brand,” says John Dikos, President of Killer Burger. “We made a great deal of progress on top of the amazing foundation the company and team built. It’s positioned us well to launch into 2022 with a few new restaurants and I’m excited for what we will be able to accomplish. We’re ready to take a major step and bring our concept to new markets with strong franchise partners with a passion for craft burgers and beers who want to join us in our expansion.”

In addition to the new openings, Killer Burger signed a franchise agreement for another Oregon restaurant in Wilsonville, further cementing its hold on the region.

Carving out the plan for Killer Burger to ascend in the Pacific Northwest and beyond has been a team of talented professionals added to the corporate office this year. Five new team members joined the support center, strengthening the brand’s expansion strategy, marketing, financial planning, human resources and operations services. Restaurant industry veteran Paul Twohig, who most recently served as President of MOD Pizza, also joined the brand’s board of directors in an advisory role. This injection of fresh talent and experience has helped position Killer Burger well to accomplish its development goals.