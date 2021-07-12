Killer Burger Receives Significant Investment from Village Family Capital

Killer Burger, the rock ‘n roll burger concept built in PDX, announced today it has partnered with Portland-based private equity group, Village Family Capital, after receiving an investment from the group.

The deal, which closed in January 2020, has already affected Killer Burger, particularly with its aggressive growth strategy. It has also led to an influx of talent for the burger brand, helping them build a strong Board of Directors and assisting with the onboarding of key players within the company. This only furthers Killer Burger’s commitment to building the best burgers imaginable and creating an environment its fans crave.

“Portland’s a big city, but has a small town feel to it, where everybody seems to know everyone else,” says TJ Southard, CEO and Founder of Killer Burger. “Through a friend, of a friend, I was able to connect with Village Family Capital and, since partnering with them, they’ve had a profound impact on Killer Burger. I look forward to what the future holds as we continue to grow with new partners like Village in our corner.”

Village Family Capital provided additional liquidity and fleshed out Killer Burger’s Board of Directors with three executives with deep experience in growing restaurant and retail brands. The expanded Board is particularly focused on supporting investments in the team and infrastructure to prepare the organization for growth as Killer Burger looks to expand its presence throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. With Village Family Capital’s additional support, Killer Burger had a value-add partner during one of the most challenging years for the industry, allowing the team to stay focused on its stores, teams and guest experience. Despite these challenges, Killer Burger experienced positive systemwide same-stores sales comps in 2020, and these comps have accelerated further in the first half of 2021.

“Our goal at Village Family Capital has always been to support and help develop iconic Pacific Northwest brands. Killer Burger is one of the top brands in the region, providing a great product and experience for its customers. Plus, with the strong foundation that the team already has in place for expansion, they checked all the boxes for a brand we want to be a part of,” says Jake Kindrachuk, Partner and Founder of Village Family Capital. “With the resources of the village and Killer Burger’s commitment to being a major player in the burger space, it is clear that the future is bright, and there’s definitely more to come.”

Currently, with 13 locations in Oregon and Washington, plus five more stores slated to open this year, Killer Burger has its eyes set on expanding throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond over the next five years through strategic franchising efforts.