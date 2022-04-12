Killer Burger Signs a Lease in Southwest Portland

Killer Burger announced a new franchise partner and signed lease in Southwest Portland. JP and Stephanie Perfili are the experienced local entrepreneurs bringing the brand known for unique spins on the traditional classics, such as the fan favorite Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon burger, to Wilsonville, Oregon.

The Perfilis have owned and operated three Crumbl Cookies locations throughout the Portland area since 2019. Their experience running a multi-unit business will be key to the success of their new Killer Burger store in Wilsonville. Prior to franchising, JP worked in the banking and grocery industries for over 30 years and Stephanie raised a family after her stint in the banking and grocery industries as well as volunteering for a number of charitable causes.

“We’re thrilled to join a brand like Killer Burger during this exciting period of franchise expansion for them. Getting in on the ground floor of a concept with so much potential to grow is a huge moment for us,” says Stephanie Perfili. “We believe in the product, the systems and processes and their passionate corporate team. JP and I are looking forward to the journey ahead with them.”

The restaurant is located at 30020 Southwest Boones Ferry Road just off of Interstate 5 in Wilsonville. The site is a premier end-cap location in the Fred Meyers Shopping Center amongst several other premium dining and shopping options. The restaurant will open this Summer. This marks the brands 19th store, including their high-profile, non-traditional locations at Portland’s Moda Center and Providence Park. In addition to embracing the brand’s upbeat backyard vibe setting and unmatched burgers, guests appreciate the convenient and hospitable service style, which includes rapid counter ordering and hassle-free tableside food drop-off. Plus, Killer Burger offers online ordering for pick-up and delivery via killerburger.com.

“JP and Stephanie are exactly the type of franchisees that we want to bring on and grow Killer Burger with,” says John Dikos, CEO of Killer Burger. “Their experience with multi-unit ownership and passion for quality customer service are just a few factors that make me confident in their ability to establish our presence in Wilsonville.”

Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest and the Mountain West through strategic company-owned and franchised growth.