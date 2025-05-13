Kilwins, the beloved American confectionery brand known for its hand-crafted chocolates, premium ice cream, and warm, nostalgic in-store experiences, announced the appointment of Brad Williams as vice president of franchise operations. In this role, Williams will develop strategies and support systems to drive profitability, consistency, and long-term success across all Kilwins franchise locations.

With more than 30 years of experience in franchise leadership, Williams brings a proven track record of driving meaningful results. He has held senior leadership roles with household-name brands including Taco Bell, The Krystal Company, Wingstop, and most recently, Checkers and Rally’s, where he led operations across 580 franchise locations nationwide.

“Brad is a seasoned leader with a deep understanding of franchise operations and a heart for people,” said Brian Britton, President and CEO of Kilwins. “Throughout his career, he has built a strong reputation for launching systems that improved franchisee support, elevating customer satisfaction, and driving sustained business growth. His leadership style is rooted in servant leadership, and his teams are consistently recognized for performance and low turnover. His vast expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow our brand and bring Kilwins to more communities across the country.”

Outside of the office, Williams is a proud Army National Guard veteran, cancer survivor, and tornado survivor—experiences that have shaped his perspective on resilience, humility, and purpose.

“I’m thrilled to join Kilwins, a brand that not only delivers exceptional products but also creates joy in every community it serves,” said Williams. “I look forward to working alongside our franchisees to drive operational excellence, support their success, and ensure that every Kilwins location delivers the same high-quality experience customers have come to know and love.”

Kilwins, founded in 1947, has built a reputation for delivering high-quality confections and exceptional customer service. With more than 173 locations in 28 states, the company continues to expand its footprint while maintaining its dedication to traditional craftsmanship and community engagement.​