Kilwins, the premium confectionery and ice cream franchise known for its hand-crafted sweets and timeless charm, has set its sights on multiple locations across east Tennessee, such as Chattanooga, Pigeon Forge, and Tri Cities, as the next potential locations in its growing network of stores. If successful, this expansion has the potential to double Kilwins’ presence in the state, joining a family of beloved shops that have been delighting customers across Tennessee with their signature treats.

“We’re actively exploring opportunities to expand Kilwins’ presence across the vibrant and welcoming state of Tennessee,” said Brian Britton, president and CEO of Kilwins. “Tennessee is a state that embraces tradition, community and shared experiences—values that align perfectly with our brand. From urban centers to cherished tourist destinations, we are looking forward to expanding our footprint and bringing the sweet Kilwins experience to even more people across the state.”

Leading the list of promising markets is Chattanooga. Kilwins’ interest in Chattanooga comes at a time when the city is experiencing a remarkable surge in business development. A 2024 report from HERE Chattanooga reveals that the city experienced over 73,000 new business entities filing with the Tennessee Secretary of State, surpassing many of its regional counterparts. With an increasingly diversified economy, low unemployment rates, and a business-friendly environment, Chattanooga is rapidly becoming a magnet for both startups and legacy brands alike.

This momentum aligns with Kilwins’ own strategic growth across Tennessee, where stores in Franklin, Gatlinburg, and Nashville have experienced enthusiastic local support. Leading this regional push is Ashley Clark, a passionate multi-unit franchisee who operates six Kilwins stores, including two in Tennessee.

“I fell in love with Kilwins when my dad pitched the idea of owning a franchise because of his love of their products. Now, as a franchisee and a beloved customer, I have the privilege of helping expand the brand,” said Clark. “Tennessee is full of communities that reflect the spirit of Kilwins—family-friendly, thriving, and full of heart. I’d love to see Kilwins become part of its fabric and bring more people into the magic of the brand. Kilwins isn’t just a sweets shop—it’s a place where memories are made.”

