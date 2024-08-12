King-Casey and INFI, leading innovators in the restaurant technology space, announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming menu optimization for QSR and fast-casual restaurants. This collaboration brings together King-Casey’s deep expertise in customer behavior research with INFI’s advanced self-ordering kiosk technology, delivering a cutting-edge solution that enhances operational efficiency, boosts profitability, and elevates the guest experience.

As the restaurant industry continues to embrace digital transformation, opportunities arise for QSR and fast-casual establishments to leverage highly personalized menus tailored to location, guest demographics, and purchasing behaviors. By integrating data from POS systems with insights from King-Casey’s extensive customer research, this partnership will help restaurants fine-tune their menu strategies and design, creating a more engaging and profitable dining experience.

“The beauty of this approach is that it’s based on our proven methodologies,” said Tom Cook, Principal of King-Casey. “For more than 30 years, we’ve been helping restaurants increase sales and profits by applying our customer-centric menu optimization process. Now, INFI’s analytical skills and intelligent kiosk software enable us to develop and test different digital self-ordering menu strategies to determine which are best for improving business performance.”

“Our data-driven approach, coupled with our superior self-ordering kiosk software, decreases labor expenses and increases average ticket value for our clients,” said Lucas Liu, Founder and CEO of INFI. “While we focus on analyzing real-time data that shows customers’ actual buying behavior, King-Casey brings the ability to understand the sentiments driving that behavior. By working together, we can provide clients with a powerful combination of strategic and self-ordering solutions to optimize their menu.