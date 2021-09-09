King David Tacos Launching at Select NYC Whole Foods Stores

King David Tacos, New York’s designated breakfast taco company from Austin, Texas, native Liz Solomon Dwyer, launches its popular breakfast tacos in select New York City (NYC) Whole Foods Market stores beginning September 9, 2021. Available ready-to-eat from the hot bar, the individually wrapped tacos bring an authentic taste of Austin straight to New Yorkers, satisfying taste buds and busy routines.

“Our focus remains on a better on-the-go experience through convenient and wholesome breakfast tacos, inspired by the ones I grew up enjoying in Austin. We’ve always done this with a keen understanding of the New Yorker’s morning routine, and to be able to marry that with an iconic Austin-born brand like Whole Foods Market is especially exciting,” says Solomon Dwyer.

King David Tacos began in pursuit of providing a better portable breakfast to hungry New Yorkers on-the-go. As always, their authentic tortillas are shipped from Austin’s family-owned Fiesta Tortillas—made without added preservatives—and all tacos are made exclusively with Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs. Select Whole Foods Market stores in NYC will carry four King David Tacos favorites including:

PEC: oven-roasted russet potato, scrambled eggs, yellow cheddar and Monterey Jack blend

Mom’s Migas: eggs scrambled with Mom’s Salsa and tortilla chips, topped with jalapeño rajas and white cheddar and Monterey Jack; inspired by Solomon’s mother’s Tex-mex migas recipe

Queen Bean: KDT’s refried beans, roasted potatoes, egg and yellow cheddar/Monterey Jack blend

No. 5 (vegan): KDT’s Chili Non Carne, refried beans, roasted potatoes

“Whole Foods Market is thrilled to build a relationship with King David Tacos to bring their Austin-style breakfast tacos to select stores in New York City. Their tacos are a quick and delicious breakfast option for anyone on the go,” says Chris Manca, Principle Local Forager at Whole Foods Market Northeast Region.

Solomon Dwyer is dedicated to bringing her breakfast tacos to grocery stores in a way that maintains the tacos’ integrity and flavor – in her mind, the most delicious and convenient way to start the day. In addition to its grocery and continually growing retail presence (over 40 cafes + coffee shops across NYC and counting), King David Tacos has three cart locations, offers Hot Catering, contactless Taco Drops, and recently opened its first brick + mortar location in Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights (611 Bergen St).