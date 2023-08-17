Kingstowne Towne Center to Welcome Crumbl Cookies on August 18

Kingstowne Towne Center, located at 5980 Kingstowne Towne Ctr, is welcoming a new merchant to the property this week.

Crumbl Cookies, a shop known for its fresh-baked cookies made with high-quality ingredients, plans to open at Kingstowne Towne Center this Friday, Aug. 18, in a 1,965 square-foot space between PNC Bank and Club Pilates.

“We just knew Crumbl would be perfect for this area,” said Joel and Deenie Frary, franchise owners. “Our family spent several years living just minutes from Kingstowne so we knew that it would be a hit. As natives of Northen Virginia, we love this community and are excited to bring our delicious cookies to new and familiar customers.”

The new location will feature a rotating weekly menu of 200+ cookie flavors, made with high-quality ingredients. Customers can enjoy the Crumbl experience through local delivery, carryout, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping. To celebrate the grand opening, the shop will hand out free mini samples while supplies last.