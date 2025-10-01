Kitchen Brains, a leading provider of intelligent control systems for the foodservice industry, today announced its acquisition of Micro Control Systems (MCS) and its related company Sensing Technologies (STI), both based in Fort Myers, FL. MCS designs and manufactures advanced controllers, sensors, and compressors for commercial and industrial HVAC/R markets, while STI develops high-performance precision sensors for HVAC/R and other mission-critical industrial applications. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition significantly expands Kitchen Brains’ addressable market beyond foodservice into high-growth industrial control segments, while creating opportunities for cross-selling, shared manufacturing capabilities, and deeper engineering collaboration.

“We are thrilled to welcome the MCS and STI teams into the Kitchen Brains family,” said Christian Koether, CEO of Kitchen Brains. “MCS and STI represent exactly the kind of companies we want to build with – technically advanced, customer-focused, and led by people who understand what it takes to solve real-world problems, making them an ideal strategic partner to build a world-class controls platform.”

Founded in 1994, MCS has grown into a trusted OEM partner across commercial HVAC, refrigeration, nuclear HVAC, data centers, and pool/spa applications. The company’s solutions are recognized for their quality, flexibility, and technical reliability. As part of the transaction, MCS will continue operating under its existing leadership team, with CEO Brian Walterick remaining at the helm.

“Joining Kitchen Brains allows us to accelerate everything we’ve built at MCS — expanding our reach, investing in R&D, and continuing to serve our customers with the same commitment to quality and innovation”, said Brian Walterick, CEO of MCS. It’s a great match, and I’m excited for what’s next.”

With the backing of private equity firm Source Capital, Kitchen Brains has accelerated its growth strategy through operational investments, next-gen product development, and now strategic acquisitions. This acquisition reflects Source Capital’s continued support for expanding the KB platform into adjacent industrial verticals.

The companies will begin a structured integration process immediately, with both leadership teams focused on continuity, customer satisfaction, and shared innovation.