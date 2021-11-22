Kitchen United Debuts Third NYC Location

Kitchen United, a ghost kitchen industry leader with a proprietary tech platform and multi-concept ordering, announced the opening of its newest location at 307 W. 38th Street in Manhattan. The opening marks the company’s third New York City and East Coast location, and follows the recent news that the company has acquired software and ghost kitchen developer, Zuul. The acquisition saw Zuul’s existing locations in the Soho and Hudson Yards neighborhoods rebranded as a Kitchen United MIX kitchen center last month.

The newest ghost kitchen center for the company is located in a high traffic area on Manhattan’s west side, surrounded by major transit hubs, professional and residential buildings and well-known tourist attractions. The new site has approximately 6,400 square feet at ground level, and will feature national, regional and local restaurant operators on opening day, including Wingstop, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Chili’s, Burger Village, Han Dynasty, Hawaiian Bros, and Café Habana, with more partners to be announced in the coming weeks.

“With our third NYC location, we are right where people live and work to help restaurants capitalize on the massive shift to off-premise dining while offering locals a high quality, unique to-go experience from their favorite food concepts,” says Michael Montagano, CEO at Kitchen United. “The opportunity for restaurants to scale with off-premise business was evident before the pandemic, and the demand for delivery and takeout almost two years later continues to accelerate, making an off-premise strategy a critical component for any operator going forward.”

The announcement proceeds the company’s recently announced partnerships with America’s largest grocery retailer, Kroger, as well as renowned shopping center company, Westfield. Kitchen United expects to open its first grocery kitchen center inside a Ralphs in Los Angeles this year, along with several more locations anticipated to open by the end of the year. The company plans to expand in new and existing markets in 2022, including the New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago metro areas as well as various cities in Texas.