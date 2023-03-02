Kitchen United Opens Space in Santa Monica, California

The Santa Monica community can now refresh and reMIX at Kitchen United Mix on the Santa Monica Promenade at 1315 3rd St..

As the nation’s first “multi-restaurant ordering” platform, guests can use Kitchen United Mix’s innovative technology to order for dine-in, pickup, or delivery from 13 independently operated brands. 7 brands are open today with the rest opening over the coming weeks. Guests can Mix and match their meal by adding food from multiple restaurants in one simple order, making it convenient for individuals and groups to enjoy variety without having to compromise.

This location will be the debut of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s new California inspired fresh eatery concept, Farmesa. This bold concept features a robust, customizable menu of fresh ingredients served in bowls. Additionally, this is the first location with an independently operated beer counter. 21+ guests can order craft beers from local favorite, Santa Monica Brew Works, to elevate their meal. Guests dining at the Promenade can enjoy either an indoor or outdoor seating.

“We’re so excited about our debut on the Santa Monica Promenade,” says Kitchen United MIX Chief Executive Officer Michael Montagano. “The variety and caliber of the restaurants in our food hall will satisfy everyone's cravings. Individuals, families, and groups will be able to mix and match their perfect meal. Whether you’re looking for a new patio dining spot or want more variety with your food delivery, Kitchen United Mix is the perfect place for any occasion.”

For the opening, guests can take $10 off their first MIX order of $20+ and get free delivery when they use code HELLOSMP. The promotion is available for online or in-store use. Expires March 24, 2023.

Concepts located inside Kitchen United Mix in Santa Monica are:

Open Now

Burger&Sons - An American burger brand that prides itself on using 100% all-natural, grass-fed beef, and sources all their produce locally to ensure that they are supporting the community and reducing their carbon footprint.

Cookie Chaos - Serves delicious, homemade cookies and dessert bars in classic and Asian-inspired flavors like Ube Caramel Cornflake Brownies and Matcha with White Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Duck Donuts - Warm, delicious, and customizable donuts that are freshly made to order.

Farmesa - A new concept by Chipotle Mexican Grill serving customizable bowls featuring proteins, greens, grains, and vegetables. Its commitment to real, fresh ingredients shines through in an eclectic menu curated by James Beard Award-winning Chef Nate Appleman.

Mad Scientist Ice Cream – With 45 flavors of ice cream, 19 toppings and 15 test tube drizzles to choose from, this concept encourages guests to be a mad scientist and build their own ice cream sundae, shake or ice cream bar.

Pokaii - Hawaiian-inspired Pokè brand featuring pokè bowls that are made with locally caught fish and fresh, locally grown produce.

Salad - Offers a variety of healthy and delicious salads made with premium, sustainable ingredients. Their focus is on using fresh, locally-sourced produce and ingredients that are good for both you and the environment.

Coming Soon

Blu Jam Xpress - A sister concept to the famous Blu Jam Cafe, features to-go friendly versions such as the Crunchy Sandwich (a spin of Blu Jam Cafe’s famous Crunchy French Toast), the Vegan Wrap, Breakfast Panini, and more

gogo ya - Crispy Nori Sushi Tacos are a fun, crunchy, handheld way to enjoy sushi favorites like Spicy Ahi Tuna, Torched Salmon Teriyaki and seasonal vegetarian offerings. Guests can also choose their favorites in a Bento Bowl, served over a choice of multi-grain rice, house sushi rice or locally sourced greens.

mr roni cups - It’s a fun name for serious pizza with a 48-hour fermented dough made from imported Italian flour, resulting in a crisp yet airy crust. The namesake flavor, Roni Cups, is topped with not just one, but two different types of pepperoni for a true roni fix.

Ms. Clucks Deluxe Chicken & Dumplings - Asian inspired flavors, cooking techniques and umami are key to specialties like the crunchy Cajun Karaage Chicken Sando and Signature Spicy Chicken & Dumplings Noodle Soup with ramen noodles and truffled chicken wontons. Building on the smashburger craze, the Original Ms Clucks Deluxe Chicken Smashburger will make its national debut here.

Pomodòro - An Italian pizzeria that offers delicious, premium pizzas made with the finest ingredients.

Santa Monica Brew Works - Established in 2014, it is the first and only locally owned and operated craft production brewery on LA’s Westside. Specializing in California-inspired beers for those who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle.

Food orders can be placed via on-site digital kiosks and online at kitchenunited.com/santamonica. Alcohol orders are only available at the Brew Works counter. While customers can also order from the individual restaurants through various third-party delivery platforms, “multi-restaurant ordering” is only available through the Kitchen United Mix ordering platform.

Grand opening celebrations will be held later in March once all restaurants are open.

Kitchen United Mix in Santa Monica is the fourth location in California and 18th system wide. It will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.