Kitchen United Opens Three Mix Food Halls in Columbus Kroger Stores

Buckeyes will have a new option for high quality, convenient meals on the go or delivered to their doors when California-based Kitchen United opens three Mix Food Hall locations inside neighborhood Kroger stores in the Columbus, Ohio, area this fall. Mix Food Hall will open inside Kroger locations at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd., Gahanna. Each Mix Food Hall will offer a selection of multiple national restaurant brands including:

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop - Cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads

Genghis Grill - Create-your-own stir-fried bowl with more than 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces

Fuku - A variety of fried chicken offerings and sides drawn from Asian and American influences from celebrity chef David Chang

Hardee’s - Committed to serving great food, Hardee’s is known for their 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™

Nathan’s Famous - An American tradition serving New York favorites, from its world-famous hot dogs to its burgers, shakes, and fries, for more than 100 years

Nékter Juice Bar - Freshly made juices, smoothies and açaí bowls made to order without hidden filler, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients and artificial flavors

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen - Asian-inspired handcrafted dishes featuring fresh, house-chopped veggies, whole cuts of white-meat chicken and grass-fed flank steak with rice, noodle or salad.

Saladworks - Create-your-own-salads with 60 fresh ingredient options chopped fresh all day, every day, that can also be customized into warm grain bowls or wraps. Also serving paninis.

Wing Zone - Great wings in 18 award-winning flavors

Wow Bao - Asian-inspired street food including bao, pan-seared potstickers, steamed dumplings and rice bowls

Each location will have six or more of the restaurant brands above. Customers have the option to order from their favorite restaurant or mix and match items on one order for pickup or delivery, ultimately allowing individuals and groups to enjoy variety without having to compromise.

"Kitchen United is proud to open its first Mix Food Hall in the Columbus area," says Kitchen United Chief Executive Officer Michael Montagano. "Families and groups who can’t agree on what to have for lunch or dinner will love the ability to order different foods from different restaurants, all in one order.”

“We are always looking for new and unique ways to help our customers answer the ‘what’s for dinner tonight?’ question,” adds Melissa Stimac, vice president of merchandising Kroger Columbus Division. “The collaboration with Kitchen United is special because customers’ restaurant-quality meal will be crafted while they’re shopping for the fresh food and pantry staples their families need.”

Ordering will be available via on-site digital kiosks, online at MixFoodHall.com, or through the Mix App. While customers can also order from the restaurants housed in Mix Food Hall through various third-party delivery platforms, "multi-restaurant ordering" is only available through the Mix ordering platform.

"With our proprietary, leading-edge technology, Mix Food Hall is revolutionizing the way people order takeout, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce this one-of-a-kind experience to Columbus," Montagano says. "We've secured the perfect locations for us to serve quick, easy meals to local neighborhoods, businesses, and college students who enjoy having delicious options to take home after they get their grocery shopping done."

These Mix Food Hall locations will be the first three in Ohio and the first collaboration with Kroger in the Midwest. The company will have a total of 17 locations in Arizona, California, Illinois, New York, Ohio, and Texas with the opening of these new food halls.