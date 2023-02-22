Kitchen United Opens Two Food Halls in Central Indiana

A new option for high quality, convenient meals on the go or delivered to your door is now open in Hamilton County. California-based Kitchen United has opened two Mix Food Hall locations inside neighborhood Kroger stores at 1217 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, Ind. and 9799 E. 116th St., Fishers, Ind., with both locations open daily from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

“We’re always eager to bring fresh, innovative concepts to Kroger customers and associates,” says Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “This new partnership with Kitchen United is extremely exciting because it combines the comfort of the traditional grocery store experience with the convenience of also offering a restaurant-quality meal ready for dinner that night.”

Both Mix Food Hall locations offer a selection from these national restaurant brands:

Firehouse Subs – Hot specialty subs prepared with meats and cheeses, on toasted sub rolls, and served "fully Involved" with vegetables and condiments.

Nathan’s Famous - An American tradition serving New York favorites, from its world-famous hot dogs to its burgers and fries for more than 100 years.

Nékter Juice Bar - Freshly made smoothies and açaí bowls made to order without hidden filler, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients and artificial flavors.

Saladworks - Freshly made salads with ingredients chopped fresh all day, every day. Also serving paninis.

Wow Bao - Asian-inspired street food including bao, pan-seared potstickers, steamed dumplings and rice bowls.

"Kitchen United is proud to open its first Mix Food Hall locations in the Indianapolis area," says Kitchen United Chief Executive Officer Michael Montagano. “Our Kroger grocery store partners are centrally located, allowing us to provide quick, easy meals to the local business community and neighbors who enjoy having delicious take-home options after they finish their grocery shopping.”

Mix Food Hall offers on-site ordering via digital kiosks, online ordering at MixFoodHall.com and will be available on Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash. Guests are invited to order from their favorite Mix Food Hall restaurant or conveniently mix and match items from the various restaurants in one order for pickup or delivery, serving variety without compromise.

Grand opening events will kick off Friday, March 10, when Kroger and Kitchen United join local community leaders for ribbon cutting ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. (Fishers) and 12:30 p.m. (Carmel).

The celebration will continue with two giveaway events on March 11 at 10 a.m. in Carmel and March 13 at 3 p.m. in Fishers, with prizes totaling $70,000. The first 100 adult guests in line at each event will win “Mix Meals for a Year,” a package that includes 12 Mix Food Hall gift cards valued at $25 each and a $50 Kroger gift card.

The Carmel and Fishers Mix Food Hall locations are the first two in Indiana, bringing the company to a total of 17 locations in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, and Texas.