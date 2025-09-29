KLNB, the Mid-Atlantic’s largest privately held commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced that Principal Josh Weiner has successfully secured a 3,484-square-foot retail lease for a new Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbin’s location at 411 Maple Ave E in Vienna, Virginia.

The signing is particularly notable given the significant challenge of securing a drive-thru property in the competitive Vienna market. Drive-thru properties are in extremely high demand from quick-service restaurants, banks, and pharmacies due to their convenience and revenue-generating potential. This demand, combined with the limited supply of existing properties and strict zoning restrictions on new developments, makes them a rare find. The new location provides Dunkin’ with a prime drive-thru opportunity, a major upgrade from its current non-drive-thru presence.

“Securing a drive-thru location aligns with Dunkin’s ongoing strategy to enhance convenience and speed of service for its customers,” said Josh Weiner. “As consumer demand for quick, accessible options continues to grow, drive-thru locations have become a cornerstone of Dunkin’s commitment to meeting modern customer expectations.”

Weiner adds that KLNB’s deep knowledge of the market’s inventory and relationships in the industry were the deciding factors that allowed the team to find and secure a drive-thru property that will provide the convenience necessary for a consistently strong customer base.

This new location will also boost the retailer’s presence in the popular Vienna region, allowing it to serve an even larger customer base with the convenience of a drive thru.