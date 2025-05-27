Knuckies Hoagies, the fast-growing sandwich franchise serving fresh hoagies and salads, continues to plant its Georgia roots with two new locations opening in Cleveland and Cornelia. The Cornelia location, located within Walmart at 250 Furniture Drive, will open Thursday, May 29, while the Cleveland location at 260 Donald E. Thurmond Parkway is set to open in late June. These new stores mark Knuckies’ sixth and seventh Georgia locations, supporting the brand’s ongoing expansion plan for 2025.

The new spaces offer the Cornelia and Cleveland communities hearty, handcrafted hoagies with premium meats, cheeses, and fresh toppings, all served with an emphasis on quality ingredients and bold flavor combinations. Perfect for grabbing a quick bite or catering for a crowd, these locations make it easier than ever for locals to enjoy the signature bread, bump, and big flavor that define the Knuckies brand. The new Cleveland and Cornelia locations will also introduce a more accessible pricing model, providing more access to high-quality and affordable menu items that still deliver the bold, crave-worthy experience Knuckies is known for.

“Georgia is where it all began, so continuing to grow here and make a difference in our communities is what makes this journey so rewarding,” said Todd Broaderick, founder and CEO of Knuckies Hoagies. “This is just the beginning of what’s next for Knuckies in Georgia, and we look forward to serving our delicious rolls and premium ingredients in more cities across the state in the coming years.”

Knuckies sets itself apart with its in-house grill, fresh veggies and meats sliced extra thin, signature house-made sauces, and world-class hoagie roll. Made from founder and CEO Todd Broaderick’s original pizza dough recipe, Knuckies’ bread is engineered for the perfect hoagie experience, with the ideal softness on the inside and just the right amount of sturdiness to hold hearty fillings without overpowering them.

After closing out this past year with seven locations and a successful entry into Oklahoma, Knuckies is planning several new location openings across the Southeast and beyond in 2025, offering an exciting opportunity for franchisees looking to grow with a fast-rising, feel-good brand. Like Cornelia and Cleveland, most of the new openings will be within Walmart locations, following last year’s agreement between the two companies.

The new Georgia locations will be open daily inside Walmart from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both pick-up and delivery options will be available through online ordering via the Knuckies Hoagies website or mobile app.