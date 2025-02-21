Knuckies Hoagies, the fast-growing, feel-good franchise with a bread so good they built a hoagie brand to go with it, continues its momentum into 2025 with plans to open 14 new locations across the U.S. This expansion will include both Walmart locations and standalone stores.

Known for the bread, the bump and big-name partners, Knuckies closed out this past year with seven locations and a successful entry into Oklahoma. Knuckies Hoagies is planning to amplify its growth by expanding into new markets, including Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas by the end of 2025. The brand will also continue to grow throughout its home state of Georgia. Most of the new openings will be within major Walmart locations, following last year’s partnership deal that marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Walmart’s efforts to elevate and diversify its regional brand portfolio.

“We’re all about making a real impact – one hoagie, one guest and one community at a time. As we grow, we’re looking for partners who are just as passionate about getting out there, connecting with people and spreading the positivity of Knuckies,” said Todd Broaderick, Founder of Knuckies Hoagies. “Our partnership with Walmart is a game-changer, helping us reach even more customers and expand into new markets, all while continuing to make a difference in the communities we serve.”

Born from a humble bread experiment gone terrifically right – and earning enthusiastic fist bumps along the way – Knuckies Hoagies has grown into something much bigger. Backed by major partnerships with Walmart, Sysco, Engelman’s Bakery and Pepsi, the brand offers an incredible economic opportunity for franchisees while serving up hoagies that taste just as good.