Koibito Poké to Open in Charlotte, North Carolina

Koibito Poké, the leading healthy fast casual concept known for its award-winning build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls, announced today the opening of its newest location in Charlotte, North Carolina. Located at 4701 Park Road, Suite B, the new franchise location is expected to open in July 2022.

“We are excited to bring our award-winning poké concept to North Carolina,” says Todd Stottlemyre, Co-Founder and CEO of Koibito Poké. “It’s our passion to bring fresh, healthy and accessible dining to cities around the country and we are thrilled to be introducing our concept to the Southeast.”



The new 1,469 square-foot location in Charlotte will feature similar design elements of its flagship locations, with indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate approximately 30 guests both inside and outside. The franchise’s open visibility model gives customers easy access to direct views of the menu and ready-to-serve ingredients. Koibito Poké offers a customizable build-your-own bowl experience that allows each diner to make every bowl to their liking with the freshest seafood, toppings and nine unique sauces. The award-winning concept also serves a handful of Signature Bowls for an easier selection.

“We are excited to partner up with Koibito's world class team,” says franchisee Adam Daniel. “The Koibito team’s heart, passion and brilliant business execution is contagious. Our family values are aligned with the company’s mission and we are blessed to bring this award-winning Hawaiian poké concept to Charlotte and throughout the Carolinas. We will have the opportunity to serve thousands of residents, employees, and students in this highly accessible location. We expect this to be a staple in the community for years to come.”

Koibito Poké recently partnered with True Capital Partners LLC to expand the brand from metropolitan Phoenix area to over 300 locations in eight states including North Carolina. The company anticipates the first 120 stores will be in place in the next 24-30 months with this new partnership.

Koibito Poké, which currently has four locations in Arizona, sets itself apart from other fast casual concepts by serving healthy food that has great advantages to building the body's immune system. The company is committed to creating a new standard of excellence in healthy, nutritious, and delicious dining in the Poké space.