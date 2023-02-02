Koibito Poké to Open Seven Locations by Summer

Koibito Poké, the leading healthy fast casual concept known for its build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls, has announced the plans for the addition of seven new locations across its existing four markets by the summer of 2023.



The new locations will take the restaurant franchise up to the total of 13 operating storefronts. After a successful year in 2022, the southwest-based franchise will add two locations to their largest market in Arizona, as well as new locations in St. Louis, Mo., Charlotte, N.C., and Las Vegas, Nev. In addition to the restaurant’s traditional franchise model, Koibito Poke will also be opening a cloud kitchen concept to operate as a delivery and takeout location only.

“After several years of working to perfect our menu and concept, we are excited to look forward to explosive growth throughout the country,” says Todd Stottlemyre, Co-Founder and CEO of Koibito Poké, former MLB pitcher and three-time World Series Champion and two-time bestselling author. ”We are receiving a lot of interest from prospective franchisees who are looking to participate in our success as we expand across the country throughout 2023.”

Koibito Poké offers a customizable build-your-own bowl experience that allows each diner to make every bowl to their liking with the freshest seafood, toppings and nine unique sauces. The award-winning concept also serves a handful of Signature Bowls for an easier selection. The company is committed to creating a new standard of excellence in healthy, nutritious, and delicious dining in the Poké space, and continues to set itself apart from other fast casual concepts by serving healthy food that has great advantages to building the body's immune system.

In 2023, Koibito Poke will continue to expand in its current markets and is also looking to grow in new markets around the country.