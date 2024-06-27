Kolache Factory, a fast-growing bakery-café franchise, is challenging local foodies to compete in the Kolache Olympics by coming up with creative new kolache flavors.

In this summer’s 6th Annual “Create a New Kolache Contest,” Kolache Factory is searching for the next gold medal idea to add to their menu.

“Paris isn’t the only place where the competition is heating up this summer!” said Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen. “Our customers love their kolaches and this contest always brings out amazing new ideas of things to wrap inside our semi-sweet kolache dough. I can’t wait to see who will take home the gold, silver, and bronze medals this year, along with free kolaches for a year and bragging rights of being a winner in the Kolache Olympics!”

The bakery-café currently offers about 25 kolache flavors but with this Kolache Olympics-style contest, the public has a chance to win free breakfast for a year with a creative new flavor AND a chance to have their culinary creation featured as a future Kolache of the Month!

A creative name and a tasty combination of ingredients is all it takes! Past gold medal winners include the ‘El Cubano’, ‘The Millennial,’ and the ‘Jolly Gingerbread.’

Entries can be submitted online in the month-long contest from July 1 – August 1 and five finalists will be chosen. But who will reach the podium? Gold, silver, and bronze medal winners will be voted on by the public and will win free breakfast for up to a year.

The unique national pastry franchise loves offering its dedicated and loyal fans a chance to put their own twist on the beloved Czech pastry that came to the U.S. with immigrants in the 1850s!

What’s the next great kolache flavor? Our customers will decide, and you can be part of the fun!

The Sweet Details!

Who : Anyone (no age minimum) who enjoys a fresh handmade kolache is eligible to submit an idea for a new kolache flavor that could be featured as a future kolache of the month at Kolache Factory stores nationwide.

What: Kolaches (pronounced kuh-lah-chees) are a Czech delicacy. The homemade, handcrafted pastries, stuffed with the finest fruits, meats, and cheeses, are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or anytime you crave a slightly sweet dough with a delicious filling. The grab-n-go kolaches are perfect for breakfast, lunch, a hearty snack, or a party treat!

When:

July 1 – August 1: Entries are submitted online. Kolache Factory will choose five finalists nationwide where Kolache Factory stores are located.

Entries are submitted online. Kolache Factory will choose five finalists nationwide where Kolache Factory stores are located. August 8 – 18 : Public votes online in a social media contest for its top contenders.

: Public votes online in a social media contest for its top contenders. August 28: Gold, silver, and bronze medal winners are announced.

How: Visit www.kolachefactory.com/contest to submit the name of your new kolache flavor.

Simply share your creative name and the ingredients (no measurements needed).

Finalists will be chosen based on culinary appeal.

Cooking up Great Prizes!