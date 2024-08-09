Kolache Factory, a unique and fast-growing bakery-café, is asking its legions of loyal fans to help choose the next great kolache flavor in the Kolache Olympics!

This summer, more than 1,100 kolache fans nationwide submitted ideas for a new kolache creation in the 6th Annual Create a New KolacheContest. Now it is down to five finalists.

The voting is open for the Kolache Olympics, and the public will vote on which kolache flavor will take home the gold, silver, and bronze medals! The gold medal winner also wins free breakfast for a year, and maybe even a spot on the menu board!

VOTE NOW !

To check out all five finalists and vote for your favorite, go to: kolachefactory.com

Online voting is August 8-18, 2024. The public is encouraged to vote early and often!

Five Finalist Entries:

“Popeye” – Fluffy eggs with spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and garlic and thyme. ~Sally Morales, Murphy, TX

“Reuben Frenzy” – Corned beef with sauerkraut, mozzarella cheese, Thousand Island dressing and pepper, wrapped in savory rye kolache dough. ~Tamara Bognar, Omaha, NE

“Eggs Benedict” – Fluffy eggs with Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, and chives. ~ Gabriel Beck, Zionsville, IN

“Huevitos En Chile Verde” – Chunked potatoes, fluffy eggs with salsa verde! ~ Sonia Martinez, Santa Ana, CA

“Chicken Cordon Bleu” – Ham, chicken, Swiss Cheese, and alfredo sauce topped with Panko breadcrumbs. ~Matt Reagan, Ballwin, MO

Cooking up Great Prizes!

Gold Medal Winner – Free kolache and drink for a year AND a chance to be featured as a future Kolache of the Month

Silver Medal Winner – Free kolache every day for six months

Bronze Medal Winner – Free kolache every day for three months

Winners will be announced by August 31, 2024.