Kolache Factory to Offer BOGO Muffins on Mother's Day

Kolache Factory, a unique and fast-growing nationwide bakery-café franchise, is introducing its new extra-large muffins just in time to celebrate all Moms with a sweet Muffins for Mom Mother’s Day deal!

Buy 1 muffin, get 1 free. Valid on Sunday, May 14, 2023, only. Coupon available on all social channels, @kolachefactory.

Here’s how to get your free muffin: Simply show the cashier the deal on any social media site, like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for the Buy 1 Get 1 deal. This offer is valid in-store while supplies last.

Kolache Factory’s muffins are now 40% larger, so there is more great taste to go around! Choose from an assortment of flavors like Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Cranberry Walnut, or Banana Nut. Not all flavors are available in all locations.

Mark your calendars to grab a free muffin for mom at Kolache Factory Sunday, May 14!