Kolache Factory to Offer Free Breakfast to Military Veterans

On November 11, Kolache Factory stores nationwide are offering free breakfast to all veterans and all those who are actively serving our country in the U.S. armed forces. All veterans and servicemen and women are invited to come in and enjoy a free kolache and a cup of coffee — on the house.

Kolache Factory owners want to recognize members of the military who have sacrificed holidays, birthdays, and personal freedoms so that we might enjoy freedom and live in the greatest country in the world.

“We hope all members of the military will come out and enjoy a kolache and coffee on us this Veterans Day,” says Dawn Nielsen, COO of Kolache Factory. “There are not really adequate words to describe our gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice for our country, but free breakfast is our humble gesture to say, ‘Thank you.’”

How to claim a free Veterans Day breakfast:

Who: All veteran and active military with government-issued military photo ID or DD 214

What: Enjoy one free kolache (any kind) and one cup of freshly brewed Katz coffee (any size)

Offer excludes croissants, Polish varieties, and espresso drinks

When: Friday, November 11, 2022, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Your local Kolache Factory store.

BONUS – Kolache Factory offers a 10% off military discount all day, every day, for current service members and veterans.