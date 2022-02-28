Kolache Factory to Offer Free Kolaches in Celebration of 40th Anniversary

Kolache Factory, a unique and fast-growing bakery-café franchise based in Katy, Texas, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with free kolaches on National Kolache Day.

On Tuesday, March 1, every customer at every store nationwide can celebrate National Kolache Day with a free fruit or cream cheese kolache from 6 a.m.–2 p.m. or while supplies last.

The Czech-inspired pastry filled with savory and sweet fruits, meats, and cheeses, is experiencing a resurgence as the newest wave of kolache lovers pushed Kolache Factory sales to an all-time high in 2021, with its best year of sales in the company’s 40-year history – despite the pandemic.

Now local bakeries are prepping thousands of pounds of soft, sweet dough and sweet, gooey fillings to give away as many kolaches to as many people as possible on March 1!

“The pandemic has been challenging but it also pushed us to be better and ultimately brought our kolache loyalists out in droves, as our handheld, easy to grab-and-go kolaches turned out to be the perfect pandemic food,” says Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen. “We are excited to head into our 40th year of business at the top of our game and can’t wait to say thank you to our customers with a free kolache on our favorite day of the year — National Kolache Day!”