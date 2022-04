Kolache Factory, a unique and fast-growing nationwide bakery-café franchise, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by offering a special deal on kolaches with a Mexican flavor. On Thursday, May 5, 2022, Choose any two of our Cinco de Mayo flavors and get $1 off: Uno: Chicken Enchilada

Dos: Ranchero

Tres: Jalapeño Popper

Cuatro: Sausage, Jalapeño & Cheese

Cinco: Beef Taco

