Celebrate National Coffee Day on Sunday, September 29, with a free cup of joe at Kolache Factory.

Kolache Factory, a unique and fast-growing pastry bakery-café, is sharing its favorite beverage with customers for free, curated by the authentic roasters at Katz Coffee.

Here’s how to get your FREE coffee on Sunday, September 29: To get your free 12-oz. cup of coffee, simply show the cashier our coupon on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter) or simply ask for it in-store. This offer is valid in-store or curbside, not online. No purchase necessary.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year (besides National Kolache Day, of course)!” according to Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen. “Kolaches and coffee are the perfect pairing, and we think the free cup of coffee will be a welcome pick-me-up for our customers nationwide on National Coffee Day!”

Kolache Factory is proud to offer Katz gourmet coffee – 100% organic, ethically sourced, and roasted fresh — at its locations around the country. Katz Coffee specializes in small batches of hand-crafted, custom-roasted beans that offer robust flavors for coffee lovers.