Kolache Factory Offers BOGO Valentine's Day Deal

Kolache Factory, a unique and fast-growing pastry chain, is showing customers nationwide they are first in their hearts with a sweet BOGO deal.

Kolache Factory is excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Buy 1 & Get 1 Free offer for one day only on Monday, February 14. This deal is good on any kolache except Polish varieties and specialty items. This is a great time to try our February kolache of the month – Strawberry or Cherry Hazelnut Cream drizzled with Nutella, which pairs perfectly with our Nutella Latte, available at stores that serve espresso.

“Sweet fruit kolaches were the original kolache creation back in Czechoslovakia, and we have kicked it up a notch by drizzling the sweet hazelnut cream of NUTELLA over top of it,” says Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen. “Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to share our sweet pastry goodness with the ones you love, so we hope people take advantage of this deal to enjoy and spread some kolache love!”

Here’s how to get your BOGO kolache: Find the coupon on any of our social media sites, like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Simply show it to the cashier on your phone. This offer is valid in-store or curbside, where available. Call your local store before arriving for curbside pickup and tell them you have the coupon.

Mark your calendars to grab a Valentine’s Day treat at Kolache Factory Monday, February 14!