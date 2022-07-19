Kolache Factory Reveals Winner of its Annual 'Create a New Kolache' Contest

A St. Louis woman has been named the Gold Medal Winner in the Kolache Factory’s, 4th Annual “Create a New Kolache” contest.

Breann Bersi wins free breakfast for a year from the bakery-café chain that specializes in the savory and sweet Czech-inspired pastry that is filled with fruits, meats, and cheeses.

More than 1,000 fans submitted recipe ideas this summer and Bersi was chosen as one of five finalists with her “The Millennial” entry – a kolache filled with fresh avocado, crisp bacon, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese. Fans then voted for their favorite flavor idea in an online contest and Bersi was the top vote-getter!

“As a millennial, I can safely say, you can never go wrong by adding a little avocado to your favorite foods,” says Bersi. “It is always fun to see humor-infused food on a menu. Thank you to the Kolache Factory for giving your customers the chance to put our food and kolache-loving brains to work!”

As the gold medal winner, Bersi will receive free breakfast for a year and "The Millennial" will be featured on the Kolache Factory menu as the 2022 September Kolache of the Month.

Here are the winning kolache entries:

Gold Medal Winner: The Millennial – Breann Bersi – St. Louis, MO

Fresh avocado with crisp bacon, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese.

Silver Medal Winner: The San Antonio – Cathy Gutierrez - Spring, TX

Spicy chorizo, crisp bacon, refried beans, shredded cheese, and diced potato.

Bronze Medal Winner: It’s All Greek to Me – Grace Ravenna – Carmel, IN

Seasoned gyro meat, feta cheese, diced red onion and tomatoes, with Tzatziki sauce.

“We received so many original and tasty ideas from our customers in this contest – as we always do – but the Millennial was absolutely amazing, and we can’t wait to share it with our customers nationwide this September. We want to thank Breann for sharing her creativity and love of kolaches with us. We hope she enjoys breakfast on us every day for the next year!” says Dawn Nielsen, COO of Kolache Factory.

Kolache Factory is celebrating 40 years of fresh made kolaches this year and has 61 stores nationwide.