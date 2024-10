Kolache Factory is offering free breakfast for all Vets on November 11.

How to claim a FREE Veterans Day breakfast:

Who : All veteran and active military with government-issued military photo ID or DD 214

What: Enjoy one free kolache (any kind) and one cup of freshly brewed Katz coffee (any size)

Offer excludes croissants, Polish varieties, and espresso drinks

When: Monday, November 11, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.