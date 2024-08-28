A Zionsville, Indiana, man has been named the Gold Medal Winner in the Kolache Factory’s nationwide 6th Annual “Create a New Kolache” contest!

Gabriel Beck wins free breakfast for a year from the bakery-café chain that specializes in the savory and sweet Czech-inspired pastry that is filled with fruits, meats, and cheeses with his “Eggs Benedict” entry.

More than 1,100 kolache fans submitted recipe ideas in the Kolache Olympics this summer and Beck was chosen as one of five finalists with his “Eggs Benedict” entry – a kolache filled with fluffy scrambled eggs (sorry, can’t put a poached egg in a kolache) with Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, and fresh chives. Fans then voted for their favorite flavor idea in an online contest and Beck was the top vote-getter!

“This is awesome news,” exclaimed Beck. “My buddy and I go to Kolache Factory a lot; it’s one of our favorites. I love Eggs Benedict, so when I saw the chance to try and make it happen, I just had to enter and now it’s gonna be a real thing!”

As the gold medal winner, Beck will receive free breakfast for a year and “Eggs Benedict” may appear on an upcoming Kolache Factory menu.

Here are the winning kolache entries:

Gold Medal Winner: “Eggs Benedict” – Gabriel Beck – Zionsville, IN

Fluffy eggs with Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, and fresh chives

Silver Medal Winner: “Chicken Cordon Bleu” – Matt Reagan – Ballwin, MO

Ham, chicken, Swiss Cheese, and alfredo sauce topped with Panko breadcrumbs

Bronze Medal Winner: “Huevito En Chile Verde” – Sonia Martinez – Santa Ana, CA

Chunked potatoes, fluffy eggs with salsa verde

“We loved the excitement the Create a New Kolache Contest had this year as everyone was in the Olympic Spirit! We were floored with more than a thousand entries – but the people have spoken! Gabe’s Eggs Benedict entry is the clear victor. We hope he enjoys breakfast on us every day for the next year!” said Dawn Nielsen, COO of Kolache Factory.

Kolache Factory has been making fresh baked kolaches for more than 40 years and has 60 stores nationwide.