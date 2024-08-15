Kona Ice, the revolutionary mobile shaved ice franchise, announced its latest local addition into Waterford. With its colorful, tropical-themed truck and signature Flavorwave system, Kona Ice is set to bring a new wave of fun and refreshment to the community.

“Waterford, get ready to chill out with Kona Ice, the most fun and refreshing shaved ice experience in town!” said Doug Rehkopf, a passionate member of the community. “As a local, I’m thrilled to share the joy of Kona Ice with my neighbors and friends. From our vibrant flavors to our commitment to giving back, Kona Ice is more than just a treat – it’s a way to bring smiles and make memories.”

Each Kona Ice truck is equipped with the innovative Flavorwave system, allowing guests to customize their shaved ice with a variety of high-quality, fruit-based flavorings. This interactive feature, combined with the vibrant branding and lively music, creates an unforgettable experience for customers of all ages.

Doug’s journey into franchising with Kona Ice began after he resigned from his role as a Mechanical Joining engineer at Ford Motor Company. Although he enjoyed his career, the extensive travel left him desiring a better work-life balance, so he decided to make a change. A conversation with the owner of Kona Ice of Brighton at his son’s flag football game sparked his interest in the franchise. He was drawn to Kona Ice due to its community involvement, quality products and family-oriented approach, which aligned with his personal values and desire for a balanced lifestyle where he can be more present for his four sons.

Beyond serving delicious treats, Kona Ice is deeply committed to community support. Since its inception, Kona Ice has donated more than $180 million to local schools, organizations and teams through its fundraising efforts.

“The arrival of Kona Ice in Waterford represents a fresh and exciting way to bring the community together. We are thrilled to have Doug join the fun and become part of the Kona Ice family,” said

Tony Lamb, CEO and founder of Kona Ice.“Whether at local events, fundraisers or private parties, Kona Ice is ready to make every occasion special.”