Kona Ice, the nation’s premier mobile shaved ice franchise, has announced an exciting partnership with Discovery Channel’s iconic Shark Week. Just in time for the highly anticipated annual event, Kona Ice is introducing a limited-edition Shark Week collectible cup and an exclusive new flavor, Deep Blue Bay, a thrilling combination of Blue Raspberry and Island Rush.

This fin-tastic collaboration brings the excitement of Shark Week directly to Kona Ice fans nationwide. The specially designed collectible cup will feature dynamic Shark Week imagery, making it a must-have for enthusiasts of all ages. Complementing the cup, the new Deep Blue Bay flavor promises a refreshing and adventurous taste experience, perfectly blending the fan-favorite flavor of Blue Raspberry with the tropical punch of Island Rush.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Discovery Channel for Shark Week, an event that captivates audiences nationwide,” said Tony Lamb, CEO of Kona Ice. “At Kona Ice, we’re all about bringing fun and unique experiences to our customers, and what’s more exciting than celebrating Shark Week with a delicious new flavor and a cool collectible cup?”

The limited-edition Shark Week collectible cup and Deep Blue Bay flavor will be available at participating Kona Ice locations across the country for a limited time. Fans are encouraged to visit their local Kona Ice truck to experience this exciting collaboration before it swims away!