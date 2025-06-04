Kona Ice is bringing back the magic of summer with the release of its new Limited-Time Offerings (LTOs), inspired by nostalgic frozen favorites. Just in time for warmer weather, the brand is introducing three vibrant, throwback flavors: Rocket Pop, Rainbow Sherbet and Push-Up Pop — each one crafted to deliver a refreshing blend of flavor and memory.

“These flavors aren’t just delicious — they’re designed to take you back to the best parts of being a kid in summer,” said Tony Lamb, founder and CEO of Kona Ice. “At Kona Ice, we’re all about creating joyful moments, and this new lineup is full of flavor, fun, and nostalgia.”

The Summer LTO Flavors:

● Rocket Pop

Everything you remember about your favorite red, white, and blue summer treat — sweet cherry, bold blue raspberry and a hint of lime all come together in a taste that screams summer nostalgia.

● Rainbow Sherbet

A colorful explosion of fruity goodness! This blend combines zesty lime and bright orange with a touch of raspberry, all swirled into a smooth, sherbet-inspired base. It’s pure happiness in a cup.

● Push-Up Pop

A throwback to those orange sherbet push-ups from your childhood. This flavor blends a refreshing orange base with creamy vanilla for a rich, satisfying finish.

Kona Ice’s summer LTOs will be available nationwide at participating Kona Ice trucks starting in June, while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to track their local trucks and follow Kona Ice on social media to stay up-to-date on availability.