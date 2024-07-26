Kona Ice, the revolutionary mobile shaved ice franchise, announced its latest local addition into Los Angeles. With its colorful, tropical-themed truck and signature Flavorwave system, Kona Ice is set to bring a new wave of fun and refreshment to the community.

“Los Angeles, get ready to chill out with Kona Ice, the most fun and refreshing shaved ice experience in town!” said Jenny Jean-Michel, a passionate member of the community. “As a local, I’m thrilled to share the joy of Kona Ice with my neighbors and friends. From our vibrant flavors to our commitment to giving back, Kona Ice is more than just a treat – it’s a way to bring smiles and make memories.”

Each Kona Ice truck is equipped with the innovative Flavorwave system, allowing guests to customize their shaved ice with a variety of high-quality, fruit-based flavorings. This interactive feature, combined with the vibrant branding and lively music, creates an unforgettable experience for customers of all ages.



Jean-Michel is somewhat of a corporate retail legend, as she has spent years working for well-known names like H&M, Forever 21 and Gap, helping expand the retailers across the country. She even facilitated the first ever H&M opening in America. Originally from New York, Jean-Michel eventually moved to the West Coast to pursue new opportunities as the retail landscape began shifting towards online sales. This led her to join Amazon’s Delivery Service program, marking her first foray into business ownership. Now alongside her husband Gary Jourdain, Jean-Michel is eager to build a large Kona Ice operation in Los Angeles. They envision this venture as a family affair and aim to create lasting memories with their community.



Beyond serving delicious treats, Kona Ice is deeply committed to community support. Since its inception, Kona Ice has donated over $180 million to local schools, organizations and teams through its fundraising efforts.

“The arrival of Kona Ice in Los Angeles represents a fresh and exciting way to bring the community together. We are thrilled to have Jenny Jean-Michel join the fun and become part of the Kona Ikce family,” said Tony Lamb, CEO and founder of Kona Ice.“Whether at local events, fundraisers or private parties, Kona Ice is ready to make every occasion special.”