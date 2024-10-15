Summer is nearly over but Kona Ice licensing is just heating up! Kona Ice, the largest mobile food franchise in the US with nearly 3,000 points of sale across 49 states, announced that it has selected Brandgenuity as its exclusive licensing agency. This strategic move is designed to bring the popular brand, its iconic trucks, colorful characters and kid and adult-loved flavors to new categories and retail channels.

“We are thrilled to be getting our licensing program off the ground and delighted to have found the perfect partner in Brandgenuity. We aren’t just selling delicious treats – we deliver an experience that is always fun, interactive, delicious, safe and high quality,” said Tony Lamb, CEO and founder of Kona Ice. “The Brandgenuity team really understood our product and our mission. Nothing compares to the fun of watching kids running up to a Kona Ice truck after a soccer game yelling “Kona Ice! Kona Ice”, and that is how we want consumers to feel about our licensed products as well.”

Today, shaved ice fans everywhere enjoy Kona Ice at sporting events, school functions, camps, corporate events, and gatherings of all kinds. Each Kona Ice truck is equipped with the innovative Flavorwave system, allowing guests to customize their shaved ice with a variety of high-quality, fruit-based flavors. This interactive feature combined with vibrant branding and lively calypso music creates an unforgettable experience for customers of all ages.

Beyond serving delicious treats Kona Ice is deeply committed to community support with their mission: Be Good. Do Good. For Good. Since its inception, Kona Ice has donated more than $180M to local schools, organizations and teams through its giveback programs. Nonprofits and local organizations can hire a truck for events and the franchisee shares a percentage of its earnings with their partners.

“So many Millennial and Gen Zers love this brand,” said Jay Asher, Managing Director at Brandgenuity. “We plan to leverage Kona Ice’s most popular flavors (Tiger’s Blood, Blue Raspberry and Monster Mange to name a few), extend the highly decorated, colorful and instantly recognizable trucks into toys and role play and we also have tons of fun, colorful, creative ideas for lifestyle too. And, we will look for ways to give back – following Kona Ice’s great example and important mission.”

For licensing opportunities, contact Brandgenuity at info@brandgenuity.com or visit brandgenuity.com to learn more.