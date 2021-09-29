Kona Ice Expands Presence in Florida

Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Fort Myers and introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment and gourmet frozen treats to people in the Fort Myers Beach area. The Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area.

“The communities’ first taste of our cool treats and colorful truck will keep them coming back for more,” says Jason Jenkins, the local resident who is shifting good times into overdrive in Fort Myers with the launch of his new food truck franchise. “It will only be a matter of time before our Kona truck captures the hearts, minds and taste buds of the locals we serve at community events.”

Kona Ice’s escape from the ordinary begins as the sounds of tropical calypso music fills the air at each event and group gathering. The fun continues as all in attendance get their overflowing cups of freshly shaved ice and then help themselves to any of the ten tastes on the truck’s Flavorwave (an interactive dispensing system in which individuals select from one or more of the flavors to pour over their fluffy snow) or the additional 20-plus flavors and 500 different combinations available.

“My family and I are so excited to bring Kona Ice to the community,” says Jenkins. “Kona Ice gives me the opportunity to give back to my neighborhood and drive a really cool truck while doing it.”

Equally as appealing about the launch of Kona Ice of Fort Myers is its philanthropic commitment to the communities it serves. Jenkins is continuing the mobile franchise’s tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams and community organizations. As he books events with these groups, Jenkins pledges to give back a percentage of the proceeds from each event. Nationwide, Kona Ice has donated more than $82 million to community-based organizations since the launch in June 2007.

“Jason shares our commitment to giving back,” says Tony Lamb, founder and president of Florence, Ky.-based Kona Ice. “He has always been very passionate about his community and wants to have a positive influence in the community, whether it’s new text books, sports uniforms or, simply, a smile. We are proud to have him on-board. Together, we are excited to make a difference in the lives of those around us.”

Beyond fundraisers, popular spots for the food truck franchise include stops throughout Fort Myers at fairs, festivals and corporate events.