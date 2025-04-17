Kona Ice, the revolutionary mobile shaved ice franchise, announced its latest local addition in Benton and Haughton. With its colorful, tropical-themed truck and signature Flavorwave system, Kona Ice is set to bring a new wave of fun and refreshment to the community, serving Benton, Haughton, Springhill, and surrounding areas.

“Benton and Haughton, get ready to chill out with Kona Ice, the most fun and refreshing shaved ice experience in town!” said Katelyn and Matt Stephens, passionate members of the community. “As locals, we’re thrilled to share the joy of Kona Ice with our neighbors and friends. From our vibrant flavors to our commitment to giving back, Kona Ice is more than just a treat – it’s a way to bring smiles and make memories.”

Each Kona Ice truck is equipped with the innovative Flavorwave system, allowing guests to customize their shaved ice with a variety of high-quality, fruit-based flavorings. This interactive feature, combined with vibrant branding and lively music, creates an unforgettable experience for customers of all ages.



Matt, a 14-year Army Reserve Veteran and owner of Willow Chute Financial, and Katelyn, a transition services manager at a wealth management firm, discovered Kona Ice through one of Katelyn’s coworkers and immediately knew it would be a hit in their community. Now, they’re excited to integrate into the community with the new business.



Beyond serving delicious treats, Kona Ice is deeply committed to community support. Since its inception, Kona Ice has donated over $200 million to local schools, organizations and teams through its fundraising efforts.

“The arrival of Kona Ice in Benton and Haughton represents a fresh and exciting way to bring the community together. We are thrilled to have the Stephens join the fun and become part of the Kona Ice family,” said Tony Lamb, CEO and founder of Kona Ice.“Whether at local events, fundraisers or private parties, Kona Ice is ready to make every occasion special.”