Tax Day can be stressful, but Kona Ice is here to help people chill out! On Monday, April 15, Kona Ice is once again turning tax season into a tropical escape with National Chill Out Day, offering free cups of shaved ice to help taxpayers cool off after filing their returns.

With the motto “No Taxation Without Relaxation,” Kona Ice is on a mission to make Tax Day a little sweeter. Kona Ice trucks will be parked in communities nationwide, handing out their signature tropical treats and spreading good vibes.

“We know Tax Day can be overwhelming, so we’re bringing a little joy and relaxation to the day,” said Tony Lamb, CEO of Kona Ice. “National Chill Out Day is all about giving back to our communities, helping people take a well-deserved break, and enjoying a refreshing treat—on us!”

Kona Ice, known for its fun-filled experience and bold flavors, is committed to giving back to the neighborhoods it serves. Since its launch, the brand has helped raise millions for local organizations and schools through its giveback initiatives.

To find a Kona Ice truck near you on National Chill Out Day, visit https://www.kona-ice.com/chill-out-day.