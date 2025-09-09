Kona Ice is embracing fall with a festive lineup of new limited-time shaved ice flavors, available nationwide through November 2025.

New Fall Flavors Include:

Scary Sugar Cookie – Buttery cookie flavor with warm fall spices and a hint of vanilla

– Buttery cookie flavor with warm fall spices and a hint of vanilla Raspberry White Chocolate – Tart raspberry meets smooth, creamy white chocolate

– Tart raspberry meets smooth, creamy white chocolate Sweet Caramel Apple – A nostalgic combo of rich caramel and crisp green apple

Known for its mobile fleet of colorful trucks and fan-favorite flavor waves, the brand continues to expand its seasonal offerings, reinforcing its reputation for fun, customizable experiences that appeal to both kids and adults. Pricing for shaved ice cups starts at $3 to $10, varying by size and location.