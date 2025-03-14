Kona Ice, the nation’s most beloved leading mobile shaved ice franchise, just wrapped up its highly anticipated annual Konvention, bringing together franchisees to celebrate innovation, community impact and the brand’s exciting future. This year’s event marked a major milestone as Kona Ice unveiled new product offerings — including Kona Ice Blended, a fresh line of smoothies catering to a broader, health-conscious audience.

Introducing Kona Ice Blended — Smoothies with a Purpose

Expanding beyond its signature shaved ice, Kona Ice is rolling out Kona Ice Blended, a new line of smoothies made with natural ingredients and packed with three full servings of fruit per cup. Designed to appeal to a wider demographic, these smoothies offer a delicious, better-for-you option without sacrificing the brand’s signature fun and flavor.

Now launching in select markets, 50 Kona Ice trucks are already serving up these new smoothies, which come in an irresistible lineup of flavors:

● Strawberry

● Tropical Breeze

● Mango

● Strawberry Banana

Innovation: Edible Kona Kandy Spoons & New Green Apple Topz

Kona Ice is also shaking up the way fans enjoy their treats with the launch of Kona Kandy Spoons — a completely edible, rainbow-flavored spoon designed to replace traditional disposable spoons.

In addition, Kona Ice is expanding its popular Topz line with the introduction of Green Apple Topz and a new stick pack format, offering a more convenient way for customers to enjoy the brand’s signature sour powder candy.

$200 Million and Counting: Kona Ice’s Commitment to Giving Back

While Kona Ice continues to innovate, its heart remains in the communities it serves. The company proudly announced that it has now given back over $200 million to local schools, youth organizations and nonprofits nationwide.

“This milestone is a reflection of the incredible impact our franchisees make in their communities every day,” said Tony Lamb, CEO and Founder of Kona Ice. “Since day one, we’ve been committed to bringing joy — not just through our products, but through our ability to give back. With a total of $200 million and counting, our impact continues to grow.”

As Kona Ice continues to expand and evolve, its mission remains the same: to deliver fun, flavor and philanthropy to communities across the country.