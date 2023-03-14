Kona Poké Announces Grand Opening in Melbourne, Florida

The popular, fast-casual, fresh food concept Kona Poké announces the official grand opening celebration of its latest location in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Kona Poké Melbourne will commemorate the joyous occasion with a ribbon cutting at 11am. The first 150 guests will receive a limited edition print of the wall mural signed by local artist Christopher Maslow, who will also be signing the wall mural at 3pm. DJ DVCATI will play on the patio from 11am-4pm, and Kona Poké Melbourne will offer free Dole Soft Serve throughout the day (or until sold out). Melbourne is the first Kona Poké restaurant in Brevard County, to add to Kona Poké Central Florida locations in Sanford and Apopka and Kona Poké Express in Melbourne Beach.

“We're excited to finally open Melbourne, the first Kona Poké in Brevard County,” says Co-Founder Ernie Falco III. “As a Brevard county resident myself, my team and I couldn't be happier to bring our love of fresh, healthy, quick-serve food options to the local community. We look forward to everyone joining the celebration all day and experiencing the incredibly delicious, unmatched fresh island bowl offerings we’re known for.”

Guests of Kona Poké Melbourne will enjoy Kona Poké’s healthy and delicious menu of Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, chicken, shrimp or tofo, topped with their house sauces and over 40 fresh ingredients to choose from, including vegan and gluten-free options. They can choose from a variety of Signature Poké Bowls, like classics Kona Fire and Tidal Wave, or new menu items like the Volcano Shrimp Bowl, Honey Sriracha Chicken Bowl, Smoked Wahoo Fish Dip and Poké Bites (Kona's versions of sushi), plus Build Your Own Bowls, soup, salads and Dole Soft Serve, which they’ll savor inside Kona’s contemporary restaurant vibe with subtle elements of poké’s Hawaiian heritage. Kona Poké Melbourne will also offer third-party delivery starting next month on Uber Eats, and pick-up orders can be placed at www.konapoke.com.

Kona Poké Melbourne is a partnership of Kona Poké Founders Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III and Operating Partner Tyler Pracon.

Enjoy Kona Poké Melbourne at 1675 W. New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32904 (Across from Melbourne Square Mall). Hours of operation are 11am-9pm daily.