Kona Poké to Open New Unit in Apopka, Florida

The time has arrived for Central Florida’s popular, fast-casual, fresh food concept Kona Poké to celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Apopka, Florida.

To commemorate the opening, Kona Poké Apopka will offer the following weekly specials (11am-9pm):

Monday, April 25 – free Dole Soft Serve with purchase of any bowl,

Tuesday, April 26 – Tuna Tuesday $11.99 Tuna bowl and fountain drink and two lucky winners will receive a $25 Kona Poké gift card (must be in-store to qualify),

Wednesday, April 27 – 50% off for all Students,

Thursday, April 28 – 50 percent off for all Teachers,

Friday, April 29 – 50 percent off for all First Responders,

Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 – free Dole Soft Serve with purchase of any bowl.

Dole Soft Serve is a delicious new addition to all Kona Poké locations. Starting at only 110 calories, Dole Soft Serve is a delicious, dairy-free, cholesterol-free and vegan-friendly frozen dessert.

“We are very happy to finally open our fourth location in Apopka and continue our exciting growth for the Kona Poké brand,” says Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III. “We continually say how insanely delicious Kona Poké is, and we are thrilled for more of Central Florida to experience it for themselves. We hope everyone takes advantage of our daily specials during our grand opening week and returns time and time again to all our locations, with more on the horizon.”

Guests of Kona Poké Apopka’s 1,500 square foot restaurant will enjoy Kona Poké’s complete menu of healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh ingredients to choose from, including vegan, gluten-free and cooked options. They can also choose from a variety of Signature Poké Bowls, Build Your Own Bowls, Soup, Salads and Dole Soft Serve, which they’ll savor inside Kona’s contemporary, relaxing restaurant vibe with subtle elements of poké’s Hawaiian heritage. Kona Poké Apopka will also offer third-party delivery by Uber Eats and pick-up, plus feature a grab-and-go cooler with an assortment of refreshments, beverages, proteins and sides, like spicy tuna, seaweed salad and various poké items. In line with all Kona Poké concepts, the new Apopka restaurant will have Kona Poké’s 100% no-contact food prep guarantee.

Kona Poké Apopka is a partnership of Kona Poké Founders Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III and Operating Partner Jesse Ting.

Enjoy Kona Poké Apopka at 3030 E. Semoran Boulevard, Suite 236, Apopka FL 32703 (Colonial Shoppes plaza). Hours of operation are daily 11am-9pm.