Kona Poké Opens in Melbourne, Florida

Central Florida’s popular, fresh, fast-casual, healthy food concept Kona Poké announces its fourth location in Melbourne, Florida slated to open in late 2022. Located at 1675 West New Haven Avenue, West Melbourne, FL 32904 adjacent to Melbourne Square Mall, the 1,400 square foot store will offer Kona Poké’s award-winning poké complete menu, indoor and outdoor patio seating and Kona Poké’s delicious Dole Soft Serve flavors that are a dairy-free, cholesterol-free and vegan-friendly frozen dessert. Plus, the location will also feature a special wall mural design by renowned Space Coast artist Christopher Maslow.

Kona Poké Melbourne is a joint partnership of Brevard County residents Ernie Falco III and Tyler Pracon. Falco, along with Matthew Ting, founded Kona Poké in Central Florida in January 2019. In addition to the Florida Space Coast expansion, Kona Poké is currently seeking more corporate locations in Central Florida.

“We are very happy to announce our newest location in Melbourne opening later this year,” says Ernie Falco III. “As a proud Brevard County resident, Melbourne is a such a beautiful, laid-back, beach-loving, outdoors community - the perfect place to call home to our unmatched, fresh and delicious poké bowls, Dole Soft Serve and toppings. We are very excited to open our second location on the Space Coast and continue expanding our award-winning brand across the state.”