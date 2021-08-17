Kona Poké Unveils Third Restaurant In Apopka

Kona Poké announced its third location in Apopka, Florida slated to open in late 2021. Located at 3030 E. Semoran Boulevard, Suite 236, Apopka FL 32703 in the Colonial Shoppes plaza next to Chick-fil-A, the 1,500 square foot store will offer Kona Poké’s complete menu, indoor and outdoor patio seating, third-party delivery by Uber Eats and pick-up, plus feature a grab-and-go cooler with an assortment of refreshments, beverages, proteins and sides, like spicy tuna, seaweed salad and various poké items. In line with all Kona Poké concepts, the new Apopka restaurant will have Kona Poké’s 100% no-contact food prep guarantee.

Kona Poké Apopka is a joint partnership of Kona Poké Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III and Operating Partner Jesse Ting, who has been with the company for two years.

Additionally, Kona Poké is currently working towards expanding its future Florida footprint, searching for prospective locations in Greater Tampa, Jacksonville and Melbourne Beach, with more cities to come.

“We are very energized to finally get Apopka in the works and announce we are moving forward with the grand opening in sight,” say Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III. “We are happy to partner with Jesse, who’s taken advantage of our fast track to ownership program, which we are very proud of. We want to promote from within the Kona Poké system, and so we are selecting key individuals that meet or exceed expectations to eventually become a partner in future Kona Poké restaurant locations as we expand.”

Ting and Falco continue, “We are also really excited to expand Kona Poké all across the state. Get ready Greater Tampa, Jacksonville and Melbourne Beach for our insanely delicious poke bowls, unmatched toppings and more.”