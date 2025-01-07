Konala, the nation’s first nutrition focused, healthy fast-food franchise, has unveiled groundbreaking financial performance metrics in its latest Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), marking a landmark year in 2024. The newly released Item 19 reveals:

Total gross sales from May 2023 to April 2024 totaled $1,251,211, with an adjusted unit-level EBITDA of $256,823 and a 20.53 percent margin, after all franchise fees, including royalties, technology fees, and advertising contributions.

Over the past six months (March 2024 to August 2024), total gross sales reached $919,662, with an adjusted unit-level EBITDA of $237,659 and a 25.84 percent margin, after all franchise fees, including royalties, technology fees, and advertising contributions.

Konala’s financial performance representation (FPR), included in its new Item 19, underscores the franchise’s attractive unit economics, designed with low overhead and efficient operations in mind. As a modular, “kitchenless” franchise concept, Konala allows franchisees to enter a cost-effective model with optimized labor and quick throughput, all while staying true to the brand’s commitment to quality, health, and speed.

Trace Miller, Konala’s founder, shares how the brand’s early efforts to fine-tune the concept have led to a scalable, profitable model for franchisees: “In March 2024, at the start of the six-month period featured in our new Item 19, we expanded to seven days a week with hours from 10 AM to 9 PM. The results proved everything we set out to achieve: improved sales, enhanced food quality, faster service times, turnover rates less than a quarter of the industry average, and payroll costs nearly half the industry norm. From day one, our focus was on refining the Konala concept—testing equipment, systems, staffing, and menu items—to build a streamlined, scalable model for franchisees. “

“We’ve designed Konala to eliminate the typical growing pains of a startup, giving franchisees a simple, profitable concept centered on quality food, speed, and world-class service. As I always say, ‘Simple scales, fancy fails,’ and Konala is proof that restaurants can be both profitable and fun to run while delivering healthy, delicious food.” Says Miller.

Konala’s “kitchenless” kitchen franchise model is reshaping the fast-food industry, giving franchisees a lean, affordable setup while delivering exactly what consumers crave: healthy, on-the-go options.

Since launching its franchise program in August with Fransmart, Konala has made significant strides:

Signed its first franchise agreement

Opened an additional corporate location

Secured four leases for both franchise and corporate sites

Konala’s mission is deeply rooted in its founder’s inspiring journey. An Army veteran, Trace Miller was diagnosed with incurable epilepsy at a young age. By turning to healthy eating, he ultimately cured himself. His story has resonated with countless people, fueling Konala’s vision of making healthier, life-changing fast-food options accessible to all.

With a strong close to 2024, Konala is positioned for accelerated growth in 2025. The combination of innovative food solutions, strong franchising support, and commitment to health continues to set Konala apart as a leader in a market primed for change.