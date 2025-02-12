Konala, the healthy fast-food franchise, celebrated the grand opening of its first franchise location in Spokane, WA, on January 24. Located in a former Carl’s Jr., the new location marks a milestone in Konala’s growth, bringing its innovative, 100% gluten-free, protein-packed menu and drive-thru concept to the community.

Konala launched its franchise program with Fransmart just a few months ago, secured its first multi-unit deal, and is now opening its first franchise location. Franchisee Conrad Manfred, who committed to five locations, is leading the way with this Spokane opening and has already secured land locations and begun construction on two additional sites.

“Opening day exceeded all my expectations. The response from the community has been incredible, and it’s clear there’s a real demand for what Konala offers,” said Manfred. “As someone with celiac disease, I know how hard it is to find food that’s both gluten-free and delicious. When I discovered Konala, I realized it wasn’t just a solution for me—it was something the market desperately needed. With its fresh menu, simple operations, and innovative model, I’m excited to bring this concept to life and continue expanding.”

Founder Trace Miller added, “Seeing Konala’s first franchise location open is an incredible milestone for our brand. Spokane’s overwhelming response shows how ready people are for a concept like this. This is just the beginning.”

The grand opening featured exclusive perks like “buy a bowl, get a bowl on your next visit” offers, free swag for the first 100 customers, and rewards sign-ups with the chance s to win free Konala for a year.

Konala stands out with its “kitchenless kitchen” model, with no fryers, no grills, and no flat tops, making operations efficient and streamlined. It’s simple menu of 100% gluten-free, protein-packed meals eliminates headaches for operators while delivering delicious, fresh food for customers.