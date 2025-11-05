Konala, the healthy fast-food franchise serving high-protein meals in an efficient drive-thru, has partnered with Omni Capital Development LLC, a national build-to-suit developer, to accelerate the brand’s nationwide expansion. Omni will fund and develop new construction drive-thru Konala locations across the country for qualified franchisees.

The partnership enables franchisees to open faster with reduced upfront capital requirements, while ensuring Konala’s signature high-quality, efficient, and scalable real estate model remains consistent across markets.

Melissa Huffman has been an integral part of the original Omni Group since 2001, a company that has been a driving force in build-to-suit development for more than four decades. Omni Group has delivered projects for major national brands including Walgreens, Chipotle, Starbucks, and Raising Cane’s, earning a reputation for trust, efficiency, and long-term partnerships with national retailers. Following the retirement of founder Dale Ladner in 2024, Melissa established Omni Capital Development LLC, building upon Omni Group’s legacy and continuing its tradition of excellence in development and client relationships.

“We love the brand, love the unit economics, and are ready to develop ten or more stores a year for Konala franchisees with the right net worth and credit profile,” said Melissa Huffman.

Omni’s proposed program includes 20-year lease terms with rental escalations beginning in year six to ensure long-term value growth.

“Partnering with Omni gives us another competitive advantage,” said Trace Miller, Founder of Konala. “It allows qualified franchisees to move quickly on prime real estate and get their stores open faster, while maintaining the high standards and streamlined model that make Konala so scalable.”

As part of the agreement, Omni is also open to partnering directly with existing and future franchisees to support their expansion goals.

Konala continues to attract interest from investors and multi-unit operators with its simplified model that delivers incredible performance in compact, efficient spaces. The partnership with Omni reinforces Konala’s commitment to rapid yet responsible growth, bringing healthier fast food to communities across the country.

nationwide. Ideal franchisees are experienced operators or health-conscious entrepreneurs ready to grow a modern, scalable brand.